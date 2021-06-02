STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Urban Company raises USD 255 million, valuation crosses USD 2.1 billion

The series F round - which also saw participation from Vy Capital, Tiger Global and Steadview - takes Urban Company's valuation to USD 2.1 billion.

Published: 02nd June 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Urban Company

A repairman from Urban Company fixes an AC. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On-demand home services provider Urban Company on Wednesday said it has raised USD 255 million (about Rs 1,857 crore) in funding led by Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer and Wellington Management, ahead of its plans to launch an IPO in the next two years.

The series F round - which also saw participation from Vy Capital, Tiger Global and Steadview - takes Urban Company's valuation to USD 2.1 billion.

The latest round includes a primary capital infusion of USD 188 million and a secondary sale of approximately USD 67 million by select angels and early investors, Urban Company CEO and co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal told PTI.

He added that Urban Company has raised about USD 330 million in primary capital till date. Bhal said the funds will be used towards innovation, training, product development, enhanced quality control and safety measures for both partners and consumers.

Asked about the company's IPO plans, Bhal said the company is on the path. "...In the next 18 to 24 months, we are working towards that...we have applied towards each of those points, including being ready from an internal capability and compliance standpoint, having the right set of internal checks in place in terms of IPO readiness," he said.

He added that the company has a very clear path to breaking even in the short term. "So, work has started on each of these elements. I think we need another 18 to 24 months...," Bhal noted.

The company also aims to increase its geographic footprint by entering the top 100 cities in India by 2022 and further expanding into international markets. "With this funding, we plan to rapidly scale our business while continuing to invest further in the safety of our consumers and service partners, training of partners and product development...We will continue to penetrate existing markets while venturing into new overseas geographies," Bhal said.

Currently, Urban Company has more than 35,000 service partners across 35 cities in India, the UAE, Singapore, Australia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The marketplace offers a variety of home services to consumers across categories like beauty and personal care, cleaning services, plumbing, carpentry and appliance repairs.

Bhal said the company has also been focussed on upskilling and training its service partners. The number of partners is set to grow in line with its expansion into more cities.

Talking about the impact of pandemic on business, Bhal said while there was significant impact initially but the situation has changed now. "After the lockdown was lifted last year, we saw momentum returning and double to pre-COVID levels. We expect strong growth momentum to continue as more people use our services while staying safe within their homes," he added.

Bhal noted that the company has undertaken a number of steps to ensure the safety of its partners, including taking care of their vaccination and providing safety gear. He added that over 50 per cent of its partners have already been vaccinated, and by June-end, this number is expected to go up to 75-80 per cent.

Consumers can see the overall vaccination rate along with the vaccination status of the partner assigned when they book a service.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urban Company Urban Company funding Urban Company raise Urban Company IPO
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp