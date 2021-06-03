STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ola to home deliver oxygen concentrators under 'O2 For India' initiative

Ola will arrange for free home-delivery of the oxygen concentrator by specially trained personnel through their cabs.

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 09:34 AM

Principal secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated 'O2 for India' initiative at BRK Bhavan

Principal secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated 'O2 for India' initiative at BRK Bhavan. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators for home isolation patients, Ola Foundation - the philanthropic arm of Ola - extended its initiative 'O2 For India' in Hyderabad.

It was launched in the city on Wednesday in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce). Under this initiative, caregivers and home-isolation patients can now place requests for oxygen concentrators through the Ola app by providing a few basic details. 

Ola will arrange for free home-delivery of the oxygen concentrator by specially trained personnel through their cabs. It will arrange for the oxygen concentrator to be picked up and thereafter to be sterilised and ready for use by the next patient.
 

