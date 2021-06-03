STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sterlite Copper to produce 400 medical grade oxygen cylinders a day at TN facility

While our technology was so far focused on producing liquid oxygen, overseas technology providers have helped us implement processes to capture gaseous oxygen as well, the company said.

Published: 03rd June 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Workers at the oxygen plant in Thoothukudi's Sterlite Copper unit

Workers at the oxygen plant in Thoothukudi's Sterlite Copper unit. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Sterlite Copper Plant has commissioned a new oxygen cylinder bottling unit to produce 400 medical grade oxygen cylinders a day, at its facility in Tamil Nadu that has been set up at an outlay of Rs 11 crore, Vedanta Ltd said on Thursday.

"While our technology was so far focused on producing liquid oxygen, overseas technology providers have helped us implement processes to capture gaseous oxygen as well, which was so far being vented out as a byproduct," the company said in a statement.

Employees and partners worked together to activate the facility within a day of receiving the required materials and machinery to set up the oxygen cylinder bottling plant, it said.

"The bottling plant has a daily production capacity of 400 medical-grade oxygen cylinders. We will continue putting in our best efforts to help meet the nation's needs," it said.

On May 19, the plant resumed production of medical oxygen at the facility in Tuticorin about 600 km from here, days after it faced a technical snag, leading to a halt in operation.

The facility at Tuticorin district began producing medical oxygen on May 13 to meet the demand for the oxygen following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the State.

In May 2018, the plant was sealed by the state government after 13 agitators who were part of a protest against the company over environmental concerns, were killed in police firing during a violent anti-Sterlite stir in the southern district.

The copper smelter plant was accorded approval by the former AIADMK government on April 26 at an all-party meeting to produce medical oxygen at the facility for a period of four months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen cylinders Vedanta Sterlite copper
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp