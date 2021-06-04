STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID effect: Distressed airlines stare at USD 4.1 billion loss in FY22

Additionally, they will need about $5 billion of recapitalisation to survive from the pandemic that has 
reduced air traffic by as much as 90 per cent in recent weeks. 

Published: 04th June 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Swab samples been collected from the passengers who arrived at Chennai Airport International Airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Swab samples been collected from the passengers who arrived at Chennai Airport International Airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Airlines in India are set to incur a consolidated loss of $4.1 billion in the ongoing fiscal due to the havoc caused by Covid-19, aviation consultancy firm CAPA said in its FY22 Airline Outlook.

Additionally, they will need about $5 billion of recapitalisation to survive from the pandemic that has 
reduced air traffic by as much as 90 per cent in recent weeks. 

“We expect that Indian airlines will lose a consolidated $4.1-billion in FY22, similar to that in FY21. This will take total losses over the two years to around $8 billion as a result of the two Covid waves,” CAPA said in the report.

It estimates full-service carriers to contribute as much as $2.1 billion in the total losses this fiscal, while the budget carriers would account for the remaining $2-billion. 

Company wise, national carrier Air India and leading player IndiGo together will represent around $4.5 billion of the combined $8 billion loss.

What’s more worrying is that the industry is likely heading into a higher-cost  environment with crude prices hitting record levels and currency depreciation.

Airport charges are also expected to be a potential challenge, the report said.

On the much hyped Air India sales, CAPA said that the  government’s intention to exit the national carrier is the right strategy but must be pursued aggressively.

However, the reality is that short-listed bidders may find it difficult to prepare bids in the current environment.

“Given the market conditions, an investor is faced with the prospect of close to $20bn of liabilities before the business turns around after say FY25. The government must keep this massive financial burden in mind and consider making changes to the terms and conditions,” it said, adding that the government must have a Plan B in place now, which can be immediately operationalised if required.

Meanwhile, CAPA said if the Air India divestment does not proceed, the Indian aviation sector may emerge from the pandemic with more airlines.

It is possible that 1-2 start-ups may be launched, resulting in 8-9 carriers in total, it added.

Domestic air passenger traffic in FY22, CAPA said, is likely to be at 80-95 million, up from 52.5 million in FY21 but still  below pre-pandemic levels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAPA Airline Outlook Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp