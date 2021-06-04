Hiring activity plunges 16 per cent since March: Naukri.com data

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hiring activity across sectors including hospitality, retail as well and banking has seen a 16 per cent drop since March 2020, data from Naukri.com showed.

In April, overall hiring activity registered a 15 per cent decline over the previous month, while the figures remained flat (-1%) for May.

Even as recruitments in May showed a growth compared to the pandemic year of 2020, a majority of the sectors except IT/ITes are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels of hiring activity, the report added.

Hospitality was the worst impacted sector in terms of hiring in May, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report.

IT and edtech, however, onboarded employees during the pandemic with a 7% and 14% rise in recruitments, respectively, in May. Job recovery for the IT/ITEs industry has grown even compared to pre-Covid levels (up by 39% since May 2019), amid aggressive push for digitisation.

“Even though the hiring activity declined by 15 per cent in April over March this year, we see hiring turning flat in May, signaling resilience and recovery. With the year 2021 seeing a strong wave of hyper- digitisation, the IT sector continues to drive hiring,” Pawan Goyal,Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said.

The survey based on the job listings on the portal showed that there was a sequential decline in hiring also for sales/ business development (-20%), production /quality control (-22%) and purchase/ logistics (-14%) professionals. Notably, the demand for mid-senior positions picked up as compared to freshers, as per the report.

Hiring activity for professionals with 8-12 years’ of experience and over 16 years’ experience grew sequentially in May 21.

This indicates that organisations are prefering experienced professionals to steer them through these turbulent times.

Adversely, the 0-3 years’ experience band has been seeing a consistent drop for the past few months.