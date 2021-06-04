STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SoftBank in talks to invest USD 500-600 mn in Flipkart: Sources

The transaction - which may also see participation from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Canadian pension fund CPPIB - could value Flipkart between USD 30-32 billion, they added.

Published: 04th June 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart is also said to be working on launching an initial public offering next year. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SoftBank Group is in discussions with Flipkart to pump in about USD 500-600 million into the Walmart-owned e-tailer, according to sources.

If the deal goes through, SoftBank will re-enter Flipkart's cap table three years after it sold its entire stake in the e-commerce major to Walmart.

Sources said Flipkart is in talks with various investors to raise funding, including SoftBank that is expected to invest about USD 500-600 million (Rs 3,652 crore - Rs 4,382 crore).

The transaction - which may also see participation from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Canadian pension fund CPPIB - could value Flipkart between USD 30-32 billion, they added.

SoftBank declined to comment, while Flipkart did not respond to emailed queries.

GIC and CPPIB could not be immediately reached for comments.

After its USD 16 billion investment in Flipkart in 2018, Walmart had led a USD 1.2 billion funding round in 2020 that valued the e-commerce company at USD 24.9 billion post-money.

Flipkart is also said to be working on launching an initial public offering (IPO) next year.

One of the persons close to the development said that Flipkart, and the e-commerce segment as a whole, has seen significant growth during the pandemic and investors are keen on tapping into this opportunity.

E-commerce has seen strong growth in the country amid the pandemic as containment measures introduced millions to the convenience of online shopping, and prompted seasoned online shoppers to buy more.

Social distancing compulsions, massive smartphone base and reliable broadband have galvanised e-commerce uptake beyond metros, deep into smaller cities and towns.

These platforms are ramping up capacities and hiring to cater to the growth in order volumes.

A fresh infusion of capital will also provide Flipkart with more ammunition to compete against rivals like Amazon and Reliance's JioMart.

SoftBank had sold its approximately 20 per cent share after Walmart agreed to buy a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for USD 16 billion in 2018.

SoftBank has been aggressively investing in India over the past few years, backing companies including Paytm, Ola and Delhivery.

Last month, SoftBank invested USD 250-million in banking technology startup Zeta, and led a USD 300 million (about Rs 2,201.7 crore) funding round in Meesho earlier this year.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SoftBank Group Flipkart Walmart
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp