STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MMTC, Hudco in line for next round of Modi government's disinvestment plan

Officials said that for MMTC, the Expression of Interest will be invited by the second half, depending on the pace of recovery. 

Published: 05th June 2021 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite the second wave dragging down the pace of the government’s aggressive divestment plan, the Centre will divest its stake in Minerals & Metals Trading Corporation Ltd (MMTC) and Hudco for the next round of divestment.

“There is some disruption in the process, but the divestment plan is on track. The next in line is the initiation of the divestment process of MMTC and Hudco. We expect to complete the process by next fiscal year,”  a senior official from the finance ministry told TNIE.

Officials said that for MMTC, the Expression of Interest will be invited by the second half, depending on the pace of recovery. 

The government plans to offload 49.78 per cent equity shareholding in MMTC. For the HUDCO, the government may take the Offer for Sale route.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had already given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment in Minerals & Metals Trading Corporation Ltd (MMTC), along with National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) in January 2020.

However, the Covid-led lockdowns stalled the whole divestment process and eventually the government missed its target of achieving Rs 2.1 lakh crore and it failed to hit even the revised target of Rs 32,000 crore.

This year also,  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore during the Union Budget.

While the initial process started aggressively, the second wave has again put a pause in the works. There is already a delay in privatisation of PSUs like Air India, BPCL and Shipping Corporation, the divestment process of which has already started.

Even when the government has reiterated its resolve to conclude the process by this fiscal year itself, they admitted that the  process is likely to get back on track from September onwards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minerals & Metals Trading Corporation Ltd Hudco National Mineral Development Corporation Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp