STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm loss narrows to Rs 1,704 crore in FY21

The total revenue of the company declined about 10 per cent to Rs 3,186 crore in 2020-21 compared to Rs 3,540.77 crore in the previous year.

Published: 05th June 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital payments firm Paytm has reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 1,704 crore for 2020-21, according to the company's annual report.

It had posted Rs 2,943.32 crore loss in the financial year 2019-20. When contacted, a Paytm spokesperson said:"Despite a significant disruption in the business of our merchant partners due to the ongoing pandemic especially in the first half of the year, we have had a minimal impact on revenues, due to strong recovery in the second half of the year." This is the second consecutive fiscal year when the company has reported a narrowing of loss.

The total revenue of the company declined about 10 per cent to Rs 3,186 crore in 2020-21 compared to Rs 3,540.77 crore in the previous year.

"COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe and India. This has an impact on all local and global economic activities. The government of India has taken a series of measures to contain the spread of virus and limit the economic impact on corporations and individuals.

"The company has considered the possible effects that may result from COVID-19, on the carrying amount of the receivables, investments, goodwill etc," the report said. The authorized share capital of the company stood at Rs 104.1 crore comprising over 10.41 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PayTM Quarterly report Quarterly results
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp