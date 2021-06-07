STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Swiggy launches special care package for delivery partners across India

The care package, named 'Swiggy Suraksha' covers a host of services such as stronger financial support and hospitalisation cover for delivery partners and their families affected by COVID-19

Published: 07th June 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food ordering platform Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of a special care package providing support to its over 1.5 lakh delivery partners and their families.

The care package, named 'Swiggy Suraksha' covers a host of services such as stronger financial support and hospitalisation cover for delivery partners and their families affected by COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

In May, the company had commenced vaccination drives for its delivery partners across the country.

"With Swiggy Suraksha, we are making sure that our delivery heroes also have the necessary support- including a 24*7 hotline for medical emergencies, access to doctors for themselves and their families, income support, free access to vaccines, hospitalisation cover for themselves and their families if affected by COVID," Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said.

Among other things, under the scheme all COVID-19 affected delivery partners will be eligible to receive income support and nutrition care support of Rs 14,000 for two weeks without worrying about earning a livelihood during their recovery period, Swiggy said.

In cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, if partners choose to, Swiggy will do doorstep delivery of homestyle meals prepared in its cloud kitchens, it added.

Delivery partners and their families who test positive will receive enhanced hospitalisation cover of up to 1.5 lakh rupees under the Swiggy Suraksha, it added.

The company has also enhanced life insurance cover to 5 lakh rupees in the event of an untimely death of a delivery partner due to CoVID-19, Swiggy said.

The company's 24*7 COVID hotline with employee volunteers and dedicated members will assist delivery partners, their friends, and families with access to beds, ambulances, oxygen support, medical support, plasma support by real-time searching and validating the availability of these critical resources, Swiggy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swiggy Swiggy delivery person Swiggy care package
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp