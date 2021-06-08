BPCL to set up 200 MT Super Absorbent Polymer plant at its Kochi Refinery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Tuesday said it is setting up a technology demonstration plant of 200 metric tonnes per annum at its Kochi Refinery to produce Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) which is used in various hygiene products like diapers, adult incontinence products and feminine hygiene products.

This will be followed by the setting up of a commercial plant of 50,000 metric tonnes per annum capacity, saving foreign exchange worth Rs. 1,000 crores, officials said.

"With the continuous zeal for innovation, research and development, the R&D team at BPCL has mastered the chemistry of SAP, using the in-house acrylic acid as feedstock, which is used in various hygiene products like diapers and other incontinence products," said P Ravitej, executive director, Refineries, BPCL said.

The SAP process development is a pioneering initiative of BPCL R&D towards independence in technology development and value addition to acrylic acid produced from the first world-scale acrylic acid unit installed in India by BPCL, he said.

"This is yet another step to strengthen the processes and operations undertaken at the company level to support the cause and be self-reliant," Ravitej said.

The company continues to focus on an unending path of innovation and research to minimize costs and maximize returns with optimum utilization of resources, a BPCL Kochi Refinery release said.

