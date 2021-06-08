STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central procurement to boost COVID vaccination programme, say healthcare sector players

The players also called for downward revision of coronavirus vaccine prices for private players and a higher service charge for offsite inoculation.

Published: 08th June 2021 09:38 AM

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination centre in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Central procurement of COVID-19 vaccines would boost the vaccination programme as the Union government has more clout in dealing with multinationals, healthcare sector players said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that free coronavirus vaccine will be provided to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 years from June 21.

"Central procurement of the vaccine would certainly strengthen our vaccination drive as the Centre would have a lot more clout in dealing with the multinationals and also the procurement of vaccines from other manufacturers rather than individual states or smaller players directly negotiating with these companies," Manipal Hospitals Chairman Sudarshan Ballal said.

Free vaccination for 18 and above is a welcome move.

As far as the private sector is concerned not much would change at present, he added.

"It is good to see that the Central Govt has decided to centralise procurement and provide free of cost vaccines to all state governments. However, it is important to have transparency in the allocation and supply scheduling of vaccines to the states. I hope the states are prioritised on the basis of Case Load, Test Positivity Rates and Mortality Rates."

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said.

Welcoming the announcement by the prime minister, Fortis Healthcare in a statement said that it is happy that the private sector role in this national programme has been recognised by allocating 25 per cent to the private sector.

"We would urge that the vaccine prices for private sector be reviewed downwards as well to enable expansion of access. Fortis Healthcare has taken several initiatives to make vaccination available at residential areas and workplaces, providing ease and convenience to senior citizens and corporate employees," the statement said.

Unfortunately, the cap of service charge at Rs 150 will not cover the additional costs incurred for such offsite vaccination camps which involve substantial costs like ambulance, transport, extra staff and doctor, plus TDS involved in many cases, it added.

"We urge the govt to consider a higher charge for off-site vaccination camps to enable expanded coverage," Fortis Healthcare said.

On the development, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals Founder Director Shuchin Bajaj said, "Ideally all vaccine should be free but this is a good step to start off with and we are hoping that derive will pick up speed and that each and every citizen will be vaccinated before the end of this year as has been planned. We will welcome this decision."

In a similar vein, Paras Healthcare COO Shankar Narang said, "It is a great move in order to provide universal vaccination in the country.

People of all socio-economic status will now be able to avail vaccines and we will be able to soon win this war against COVID".

The government must take private healthcare players alongside and also keep the financial feasibility in mind, he added.

