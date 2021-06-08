STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mercedes-Benz launches ultra-luxury SUV Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC; prices start at Rs 2.43 cr

It is the only second Maybach model to be rolled out in the Indian market, following the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Published: 08th June 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

An employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Germany.

An employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Germany. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German auto major Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched its ultra-luxury SUV 'Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC' in India with price starting at Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom).

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is the first-ever SUV offering in the company's ultra-luxurious 'Mercedes-Maybach' range.

It is the only second Maybach model to be rolled out in the Indian market, following the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said, "Luxury motoring with an SUV in India is re-imagined with the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.

" He added that the company is now glad to hand over these sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to discerning customers who have expressed exceptionally high interest in this fine model that rewrites expectations in the luxury SUV segment.

Schwenk also said the Maybach brand "represents the pinnacle of luxury" and the new SUV "blends classic old-world charm and supreme comfort with the most cutting-edge technology to redefine the luxury experience on wheels".

The company said it has already sold out the entire allocation of the new SUV for 2021 with 50 units sold even before the official launch in India and the deliveries will begin in the next few weeks.

"We saw a very strong interest in the car. We have sold more than 500 units of the S Maybach over the years in India. So, there is a strong traction for the Maybach range itself," Schwenk told PTI.

He said the next allocations are being configured and the deliveries of the same will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

When asked about the response to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC and the underlying market sentiment, Schwenk said, "It tells us that we can hope for a V-shaped recovery like we witnessed in last September. I would think we have relatively high demand which we had before the second wave of COVID-19 hit. I am quite confident in the market and in terms of broader economic context."

Also, based on the feedbacks from the other launches that the company has done such as the GLA SUV, he said the market should come back as the opening up further continues with COVID-19 case load going down.

"I am hopeful that we will have a good festive season. We are quite optimistic," he said.

Schwenk added that building around the positive outlook, the company would look at restarting and ramping up its business in a phased manner, in sync with the unlocking of different markets.

Schwenk also reiterated that Mercedes-Benz India's 2021 product strategy remains on track.

With the market outlook remaining positive at present, it will bring more products across segments in the coming months.

He said the customer age for the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC ranges between 40 years and 45 years with sports personalities and film celebrities topping the list.

The vehicle has 'first-class private jet like individual rear seats' which can be reclined by 43.5 degrees with electrical adjustment with memory and electrically extending leg rest along with massage functions.

It also has two folding tables at the rear with refrigerated compartment incorporated into the rear armrest.

The model is powered by a V8 3,982 cc petrol engine capable of accelerating from 0-100 km per hour in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km per h.

Among the luxury features, it is also equipped with e-active body control, which acts to optimise driving feel, yet minimises the motions felt by passengers.

Besides, it also has a dedicated Maybach drive programme for the suspension and powertrain that "offers rear-seat passengers the ultimate in ride comfort", the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mercedes-Benz India 'Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp