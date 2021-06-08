STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TCS to become title partner of London Marathon, signs six-year deal

TCS developed the official event app that allowed participants and spectators to get the "fullest" London Marathon experience.

Tata Consultancy Service

Tata Consultancy Service (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Tuesday that it will become the title partner of the London Marathon from 2022, following this year's race on October 3.

TCS said it has signed a six--year partnership with the mass sporting event.

"Building on its success as thetechnology partner since 2016, TCS will continue to partner with the London Marathon in the innovative use of technology to further enhance the marathon experience and promote a healthy lifestyle", a company statement said.

In 2020, TCS updated the app to support participants in the first virtual London Marathon during the pandemic.

TCS said it plans to use digital innovation to further enhance the event experience for all future races which will continue to be a hybrid of physical and virtual events.

This year's ambition is for 50,000 runners to take part in the mass participation event from Blackheath to The Mall, and a further 50,000 in the virtual event, it was stated.

"TCS has been an integral part of the Marathon for the past five years, delivering the latest technology to enhance the marathon experience for participants and spectators.

This new title partnership marks the dawning of a new era in what we can achieve together," commentedHugh Brasher, Event Director of the London Marathon.

