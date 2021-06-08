STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tech giant Foxconn's subsidiary hit as Taiwan Covid cluster grows  

Foxsemicon Integrated Technology is the semiconductor arm of the world's largest contract electronics maker Foxconn that supplies major international brands including Apple. 

Published: 08th June 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Terry Gou

Foxconn owner Terry Gou. (PHOTO |AFP)

By AFP

TAIPEI, TAIWAN: A subsidiary of Taiwan's tech giant Foxconn said Tuesday it has temporarily suspended operations after six foreign workers tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest outbreak within the industry. 

Foxsemicon Integrated Technology is the semiconductor arm of the world's largest contract electronics maker Foxconn that supplies major international brands including Apple. 

The company, which makes semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment, said operations in its facilities in northern Miaoli county will be suspended until Wednesday for nearly 430 workers to undergo rapid screening. 

ALSO READ | Chennai to be home for 19k Foxconn staff; units to come up on 30.83 acres at SIPCOT

Foxsemicon said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its June output and revenue are expected to drop two to three percent due to the suspension of work. 

It is now the fourth tech company in Miaoli to report infections among employees at a time when Taiwan is battling a sudden surge of the virus.

The island emerged largely unscathed from the pandemic last year with just a few hundred cases and single-digit deaths thanks to one of the world's best coronavirus responses. 

But infections have jumped to more than 11,000 with 308 deaths after a cluster initially detected among airline pilots spread. 

The government has since raised its pandemic alert level and imposed stricter social distancing rules till June 28.

Three other tech firms, including leading chip testing and packaging company King Yuan Electronics Company (KYEC), have suspended migrant employees from working to contain cluster infections.

So far 210 KYEC employees have tested positive in the first major outbreak in Taiwan's semiconductor industry, which is operating at full capacity to meet a worldwide shortage. 

Local media raised concerns that the suspension could impact the global chip shortage as KYEC's business is a key final step in the semiconductor supply chain. 

The company supplies some top international tech firms such as Intel, Qualcomm and Nvidia.

Taiwan's semiconductor factories have been struggling to plug a pandemic-driven shortage of chips that power essential electronic devices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foxconn Covid Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp