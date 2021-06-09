STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn to pay firm USD 13 million over diesel scandal

The German automaker also said it would be receiving 270 million euros (USD 329 million) from liability insurance against loss from the actions of directors and officers.

Published: 09th June 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn

Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn (File|AP)

By Associated Press

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen said Wednesday that former CEO Martin Winterkorn has agreed to pay 11.2 million euros (USD 13.6 million) in compensation for what the company called his failure to quickly get to the bottom of the scandal over diesel engines rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

The German automaker also said it would be receiving 270 million euros (USD 329 million) from liability insurance against loss from the actions of directors and officers.

The company said in a statement that Winterkorn "breached his duties of care" as CEO, based on an extensive investigation by a law firm commissioned by the company.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency caught Volkswagen using software that let the cars pass emissions tests and then turned off air pollution controls during normal driving.

Winterkorn, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned a few days after the September 18, 2015 notice of violation from the EPA.

Volkswagen has apologised and paid more than 31 billion euros in fines, recall costs and compensation to car owners.

U.S. environmental regulators were alerted to the emissions problems in May 2014 by a study from the West Virginia University's Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines & Emissions.

Volkswagen, however, continued to assert that the increased emissions came from technical issues, not illegal software.

The investigation found that from July 27, 2015, Winterkorn failed "to comprehensively and promptly clarify the circumstance behind the use of unlawful software functions" in 2.0-liter diesel engines sold in the U.S. from 2009 to 2015.

The company said Winterkorn also failed to ensure that the company answered questions from U.S. regulators "truthfully, completely and without delay."

Settlements were also reached with other former VW executives.

Under the agreements, Rupert Stadler, former head of the Audi luxury car division, would pay 4.1 million euros, former Audi executive Stefan Knirsch 1 million euros and former Porsche executive Wolfgang Hatz 1.5 million euros.

Porsche is a part of the Volkswagen Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volkswagen Martin Winterkorn Volkswagen diesel scandal
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp