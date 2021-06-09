STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Petronet shelves USD 2.5 bn Tellurian deal, looks for supplies from Qatar

The firm's long-term deal to import 7.5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas from Qatar ends in March 2028, and the company has time till December 2023, to decide on extending it.

Published: 09th June 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Petronet LNG Limited

(Photo | Petronet LNG Limited Website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An initial non-binding agreement for Petronet LNG Ltd to invest USD 2.5 billion in US energy upstart Tellurian's LNG project in Louisiana in return for gas supplies for 40 years has lapsed, the CEO of the Indian firm said on Wednesday.

The deal, which was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s visit to Houston in September 2019, was billed as one of the largest foreign investments in the US to ship shale gas abroad.

Petronet, India's largest gas importer, has opened talks with suppliers such as Qatar for sourcing natural gas in its liquid form (LNG) to meet the growing energy needs of the country, its Managing Director & CEO A K Singh told reporters on a call.

The firm's long-term deal to import 7.5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar ends in March 2028, and the company has time till December 2023, to decide on extending it, he said.

Petronet had on September 21, 2019, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for purchase of up to 5 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Tellurian Inc''s proposed Driftwood LNG terminal for 40 years. The deal was concurrent with Petronet making an equity investment of USD 2.5 billion for an 18 per cent stake in Driftwood.

"The MoU was not extended. As of today, there is no MoU with us," Petronet Managing Director & CEO A K Singh told reporters on a call.

The initial pact, he said, has expired.

The September MoU contemplated the conclusion of the transaction by March 31, 2020, but the timeline was first extended to May 31, 2020, and then to December 31, 2020.

Asked about the reasons for the non-conclusion of the deal or the MoU not being extended, Singh said this was not because of Petronet.

"We did not get a request from their (Tellurian''s) side for an extension," he said but refused to elaborate.

In November last year, the firm''s Director-Finance V K Mishra had stated that LNG was available at a throwaway price and "there appears to be no need to invest in liquefication terminals (which convert gas into LNG)."

Petronet''s promoters too had questioned the rationale of making an equity investment and locking in such large volumes from one supplier for a 40-year period.

To satisfy promoters as well as test if LNG from Tellurian would be competitive, Petronet invited bids to buy 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG for 10 years, officials aware of the matter said.

Tellurian was among the 13 suppliers that quoted in the tender but did not meet price expectations.

Singh said India needs suppliers who can meet the price expectations of users.

Some sectors are price sensitive like the power which can afford a gas price of no more than USD 5-6 per million British thermal unit as against the current market rate of USD 10, he said adding where ever LNG replaces liquid fuel, price isn''t an issue but viability becomes an issue when it has to compete with renewable energy sources.

LNG in the transport sector could be an option as it can afford the current rates, he said.

"We are in discussions with suppliers like Qatar for additional LNG volumes," he said adding Petronet is expanding the capacity of the Dahej LNG terminal by 5 million tonnes, planning a new east coast terminal and there was unused capacity available at its Kochi terminal too.

Singh said gas demand in India, which got severely impacted due to lockdowns imposed in several parts of the country to curb the second wave of COVID infections, is likely to bounce back in this fiscal.

Petronet managed to sell gas it imports on long-term contracts barring one cargo (shipload) which was deferred to June, but short-term or purchases from the spot market were impacted because of demand not being there, he said.

The firm's 17.5 million tonnes a year import terminal at Dahej in Gujarat operated at about 80 per cent capacity in April/May and has now recovered to 87 per cent in the current month and will reach pre-COVID levels later this year, he said.

The 5 million tonnes Kochi import terminal in Kerala is able to use only 1.5 million tonnes capacity in absence of pipelines to take the fuel to consumers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petronet LNG Ltd Tellurian LNG project
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp