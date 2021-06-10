Skoda launches fourth-gen Octavia at Rs 25.99 lakhs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Skoda Auto India on Thursday finally unveiled the all-new fourth generation Octavia sedan in India at an starting price of Rs 25.99 lakhs. It took about two years for Skoda to launch new Octavia here after the premium sedan debuted global market back in 2019.



Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said, "When it was introduced twenty years ago, the Octavia changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment. Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the all–new Octavia is a compelling combination and will continue to drive Skoda Auto's success in the Indian market."

Octavia is the first passenger vehicle launched this year by the Czech auto-maker which an eyeing a turnaround in the Indian car market. The company later this month or in July will launch the Kushaq SUV, its first product designed and developed vehicle under the India 2.0 project.

Skoda Auto’s India 2.0 project with the Volkswagen Group was announced in 2018 , with a planned investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

Under the project, Skoda eyes a five per cent market share with Volkswagen in India by 2025. Later this year, Skoda is expected to launch the updated Kodiaq SUV and its second car under the India 2.0 project, which will be a sedan.

The new Octavia has been completely redeveloped, it boasts of an all-new, light design which now demonstrates a more powerful and masculine characterz, said Skoda. The sedan is 4,689 mm long, 1,469 mm tall, 1,829 mm wide, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. It is available in five paint schemes: Lava Blue, Candy White, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown, with the last two exclusively available at the Laurin&Klement variant (priced at Rs 28,99,000)

