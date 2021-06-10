STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Skoda launches fourth-gen Octavia at Rs 25.99 lakhs

Octavia is the first passenger vehicle launched this year by the Czech auto-maker which an eyeing a turnaround in the Indian car market.

Published: 10th June 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Skoda Octavia

The all- new Skoda Octavia. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Skoda Auto India on Thursday finally unveiled the all-new fourth generation Octavia sedan in India at an starting price of Rs 25.99 lakhs. It took about two years for Skoda to launch new Octavia here after the premium sedan debuted global market back in 2019.
 
Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said, "When it was introduced twenty years ago, the Octavia changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment. Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the all–new Octavia is a compelling combination and will continue to drive Skoda Auto's success in the Indian market."

Octavia is the first passenger vehicle launched this year by the Czech auto-maker which an eyeing a turnaround in the Indian car market. The company later this month or in July will launch the Kushaq SUV, its first product designed and developed vehicle under the India 2.0 project. 

Skoda Auto’s India 2.0 project with the Volkswagen Group was announced in 2018 , with a planned investment of Rs 8,000 crore. 

Under the project, Skoda eyes a five per cent market share with Volkswagen in India by 2025. Later this year, Skoda is expected to launch the updated Kodiaq SUV and its second car under the India 2.0 project, which will be a sedan.

The new Octavia has been completely redeveloped, it boasts of an all-new, light design which now demonstrates a more powerful and masculine characterz, said Skoda. The sedan is 4,689 mm long, 1,469 mm tall, 1,829 mm wide, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. It is available in five paint schemes: Lava Blue, Candy White, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown, with the last two exclusively available at the Laurin&Klement variant (priced at Rs 28,99,000)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Skoda Octavia Skoda Auto India Volkswagen India
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp