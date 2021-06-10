STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wipro IT Services approves issuance of up to USD 750 million dollar denominated notes

The net proceeds of the notes, which are proposed to be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, are intended to be utilised for refinancing existing debt and general corporate purposes.

Published: 10th June 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services major Wipro on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary, Wipro IT Services, has approved a proposal for issuing US dollar denominated notes of up to USD 750 million.

The net proceeds of the notes, which are proposed to be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, are intended to be utilised for refinancing existing debt and general corporate purposes, a regulatory filing said.

"Wipro IT Services, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Wipro, incorporated under the laws of Delaware, United States of America (issuer) has approved the proposal for issuance of US dollar denominated notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to USD 750 million," it added.

The notes will be guaranteed by Wipro vide a corporate guarantee, it said.

The board of directors of the company, at their meeting held on June 9, 2021, granted its approval to "unconditionally and irrevocably" guarantee the due and prompt payment of the principal and interest and any additional amount payable in respect of the notes, as and when the same shall become and payable, Wipro said.

The guarantee is subject to the aggregate liability of the company not exceeding USD 865 million (115 per cent of the principal amount of the notes), it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro Wipro IT Services US dollar Singapore Stock Exchange
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp