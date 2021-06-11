Lockdown tales: Life partner a click away for most as matrimonial websites register boom

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lockdown seems to be the perfect time to find a life partner for many. This is evident from the growth recorded by the matrimonial websites. Though most businesses have witnessed a downward slope during the lockdown, matrimonial sites are doing quite well. “We career-oriented youths were more involved in our jobs and would delay marriage. But the pandemic has taught us not to delay plans, as time waits for none,” said J Surya, who got married last month after finding his match on an online platform.

Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO, Matrimony.com, said that during the lockdown there has been a 25 per cent increase in the number of registrations on their site and even on quarter-on-quarter basis they are reporting double-digit growth.

The growth in the second lockdown is less than during last year’s lockdown. In the first wave, the company had reported over 35 per cent growth. “Things are more serious in the second wave as every family is affected and has lost a dear one. People do hope that things will become normal soon. We will definitely post a double-digit growth this financial year,” said Janakiraman.

According to Adhish Zaveri, Senior Director, Marketing, Shaadi.com, the matchmaking industry has done well in the past year or so. “During the first wave, the engagement was up by 30 to 50 per cent year-on-year, depending on the metrics you look at. We also saw a 35 to 40 per cent up tick in new members signing up. This time around the business continues to be stable,” said Zaveri.

As meeting people has become a bit difficult during the lockdown, the matrimonial sites have launched video calling and ‘Weddings From Home’ services, which are being extensively used. “We’ve in fact had couples who met during the lockdown and are now set to get married with most of their relationship being virtual,” said Zaveri.