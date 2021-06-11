LPG consumers to be able to choose desired distributors, says Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Petroleum said on Thursday that LPG consumers will soon be able to choose their desired distributors and that a pilot project to implement the same would be carried out in five cities including Coimbatore and Gurugram.

“It has been decided to allow LPG customers to have a choice deciding which distributors they want their LPG refill from. Consumers will be able to choose their “Delivering Distributor” from the list of distributors catering to their address within their Oil Marketing Company (OMC).In the pilot phase, which will be launched shortly, this unique facility will be available in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranch,” the ministry said in a statement.

It further stated that while booking a LPG refill through mobile app/customer portal using their registered login, the customer would be shown the list of delivering distributors along with their performance.

“The customer can opt for any of the distributors from the list applicable for his/her area to get an LPG refill delivery. The service will not only empower the customers by way of enhanced choice, but also inspire healthy competition amongst the distributors to provide the best in class services to the customers and improve their performance ratings,” the ministry went on to point out.