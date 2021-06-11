STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passenger vehicle sales in India dip 66 per cent in May as COVID disruptions take toll: SIAM

Motorcycle sales declined 56 per cent last month to 2,95,257 units, as against 6,67,841 units in April.

Published: 11th June 2021 01:03 PM

Delhi Traffic Police

Representational Image. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined by 66 per cent to 88,045 units in May as compared to April this year as lockdowns across various states impacted dispatches to dealers, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Passenger vehicle wholesales in April stood at 2,61,633 units.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers dropped by 65 per cent to 3,52,717 units, compared to 9,95,097 units in April.

Motorcycle sales declined 56 per cent last month to 2,95,257 units, as against 6,67,841 units in April.

Similarly, scooter sales were down 83 per cent to 50,294 units, from 3,00,462 units in April this year.

Three-wheeler sales declined by 91 per cent to 1,251 units, as compared to 13,728 units in April.

Vehicle sales across categories witnessed a dip of 65 per cent to 4,42,013 units last month, as against 12,70,458 units in April this year.

Commenting on the sales data, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said that many states were under lockdown due to COVID-19 cases for most part of May thus impacting overall sales and production during the month.

"Many members (auto cos) had also shut down their manufacturing plants to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes," he added.

