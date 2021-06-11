Skoda India launches fourth-generation Octavia sedan at starting price of Rs 25.99 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Skoda Auto India on Thursday finally unveiled the all-new fourth generation Octavia sedan in India at an starting price of Rs 25.99 lakh.

It took about two years for Skoda to launch the new Octavia here after the premium sedan debuted global market back in 2019.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “When it was introduced twenty years ago, the Octavia changed the udynamics of the executive sedan segment. Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the all-new Octavia is a compelling combination and will continue to drive ŠKODA AUTO’s success in the Indian market.”

Octavia is the first passenger vehicle launched this year by the Czech auto-maker, which is an eyeing a turnaround in the Indian carmarket.

The company, later this month or in July, will launch the Kushaq SUV, its first designed and developed vehicle under the India 2.0 project.

Skoda Auto’s India 2.0 project with the Volkswagen Group was announced in 2018, with a planned investment of 18,000 crore. Under the project, Skoda and Volkswagen eye 5 per cent market share by 2025.