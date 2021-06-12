STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Incentives under Fame-II to boost electric vehicles' sales: Experts

The government’s decision to increase incentive on electric two-wheelers (e2W) by 50 per cent (under Fame II scheme) will be a game changer for the sector, say EV makers.

Published: 12th June 2021 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

EV, Electric vehicle, electric vehicles, electric cars

For representational purposes (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government’s decision to increase incentive on electric two-wheelers (e2W) by 50 per cent (under Fame II scheme) will be a game changer for the sector, say EV makers.

The industry believes that EV sales are likely to soar in coming years even as its current share in overall vehicle sales in India is just about one per cent.

“The increase in the cap of subsidies for EVs will be a game changer driving consumers towards electric scooters even as petrol prices continue to breach the Rs 100 mark,” said Naveen Munjal, MD Hero Electric.

Hero expects the market to touch 5-7 million units on road over the next 5 years. Tarun Mehta, CEO and Cofounder Ather Energy, said that their sales have grown despite the pandemic and with this additional subsidy, they expect e-2Ws to disrupt the market, and clock 6 million units by 2025.

“Ather Energy already has plans to expand distribution to 30 cities in the next six months and this increased subsidy will help accelerate consumer demand, immensely,” he added.

According to Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles data, e2W sales fell six per cent in FY21 to 1,43,800 units. However, only 40,800 units were high-speed, the category which is eligible for incentives.

The amendment in the scheme came after it was criticized for not providing enough support to lift India’s EV industry. According to reports, only five per cent or around Rs 500 crore of the allocated Rs 10,000 crore fund has been utilised so far.

Sales wise, only 58,613 e2Ws were sold under the scheme as against the target of selling 10 lakh units by March 2022. By 2025, 2Ws are expected to achieve 8-10 per cent penetration in the overall market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp