STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Current fiscal may see highest number of model launches: Royal Enfield

The company, which is part of Eicher Motors, noted that it has a rich pipeline of products under development which could hit the market in the coming days.

Published: 13th June 2021 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield expects the current fiscal to be one of the best for the company in terms of new model launches as it looks to drive in an array of new products for domestic and international markets, according to a top company official.

The company, which is part of Eicher Motors, noted that it has a rich pipeline of products under development which could hit the market in the coming days.

"In fact, if I may say so, this year will probably be the highest number of new models that you have ever seen from Royal Enfield being launched in a year and that's the beginning of the pipeline.

There's a whole bunch that is happening and we are truly excited about it," Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said in an analyst call.

The company would continue to have one new model every quarter for the time being due to COVID-related disruptions, he added.

"Just because there is a delay due to COVID right now, I don't think we will squeeze everything but there are some very big models coming in. We are very excited about it. We will have to do all the marketing and do all the market preparedness for that," Dasari noted.

Elaborating on the new product scenario, Eicher Motors MD and CEO Siddhartha Lal said that Royal Enfield is taking extreme care in developing new models so that they can match up to the global competition.

"So, we are extremely rigorous, we don't launch just off the cuff. It is not like that something is interesting, let's quickly try and do something. No shortcuts, nothing. all the new products that have come out of Royal Enfield are absolutely world-class," he noted.

The company's products are now equivalent to Japanese and German offerings, Lal said.

"And that's our ambition, to get to that level of product finesse, product quality and I believe that's where we have gotten to our last couple of products and therefore it is, while we are coming out with quite a few new products, it is still very deliberate and not an over-proliferation," he noted.

Royal Enfield current model lineup comprises Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, Himalayan, Classic and Bullet.

On sales network expansion, Dasari said that it would be a combination of big and small stores depending on the capacity of that region to take them.

"Our focus is more on international expansion (sales network). The pace of expansion or the percentage growth is going to be happening much more internationally," he noted.

Royal Enfield currently has presence in all major cities and towns in India, and exports to over 50 countries across the world including the US, the UK, several European and Latin American countries, as well as the Middle East and South-East Asia.

On enhancing production capacity, Dasari said that it would depend upon the supply chain issues.

"Well, I don't know when the supply chain issues will be resolved, but I hope sometime this year we will start to hit the run rate of something like 100,000 units per month. If the supply chain issues are resolved, we should be able to hit it," he said.

Dasari noted that the first half of the current fiscal year is expected to be soft because of lockdowns across various states.

"And the second half, hopefully I think, the curve will flatten out by June, middle of June or end of June. Already we are seeing improvements in Delhi and Mumbai. So, hopefully from July onwards, it should start to come back strongly," he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Enfield Eicher Motors
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp