STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

43 per cent Indian consumers didn't buy made-in-China items but Covid led to trade rise: Survey

After the attack on Indian soldiers on the India-China border, many Indians had expressed their intent to boycott Chinese-made products.

Published: 14th June 2021 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

E commerce, online shopping, retail stores

The report is based on a survey, which was conducted during June 1-10 and covered 17,800 citizens residing in 281 districts of the country. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About half of Indian consumers surveyed said they did not buy made-in-China products in the past 12 months as an aftermath of the border tensions with China, a report by online firm LocalCircles on Monday said.

The report is based on a survey, which was conducted during June 1-10 and covered 17,800 citizens residing in 281 districts of the country.

Imports from China, however, increased 42 per cent year-on-year during January-May 2021, due to a rise in the import of life-saving medical equipment and medical oxygen equipment by India from China, according to the report.

"In reality, China's share in Indian imports for intermediate goods is 12 per cent, and capital goods is 30 per cent, while final consumer goods is 26 per cent."

"The first question in the survey sought to understand how many products that were made in China did Indian consumers purchase in the past 12 months. In response, 43 per cent said they did not buy anything made in China," the report said.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in clash between India and Chinese troops in boarder escalation at the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The Indian Army in a statement had said that there were casualties on both sides.

Breaking down the poll, LocalCircles said 34 per cent respondents said they purchased 1-2 products, and 8 per cent bought 3-5 of them.

"There were also four per cent of consumers who bought 5-10 made-in-China products, three per cent said 10-15, one per cent said over 20, and another one per cent said 15-20 products. Six per cent of Indian consumers did not have an opinion," the report said.

After the attack on Indian soldiers on the India-China border, many Indians had expressed their intent to boycott Chinese-made products.

Another LocalCircles survey, conducted in November 2020 (around the festive season), indicated that 71 per cent of Indian consumers did not purchase Made-in-China products, and many of those who ended up buying was because of lower prices.

"Though Chinese trade with India declined in calendar year 2020 by 5.6 per cent to USD 87.6 billion, the 5 months of calendar year 2021 show a 42 per cent increase in Chinese imports by value," the latest report said.

It added that LocalCircles research suggests that this surge was particularly due to the rise in import of life-saving medical equipment and medical oxygen equipment by India from China as COVID-19 cases surged in the country.

According to the latest survey report, household earnings were severely impacted with lockdowns and for some, buying the lowest cost product was not a choice but the only option and, hence, they ended up buying Chinese items.

India's economic recovery, which looked on solid footing in January 2021 with leading global institutions predicting 11 per cent GDP growth for 2021-22, has hit another speed bump with the lethal second COVID-19 wave putting almost all states in a 45-60 day lockdown, the report said.

They survey found that 60 per cent who bought made-in-China products purchased only 1-2 items, 14 per cent said they bought 3-5 products, seven per cent bought 5-10, two per cent said 10-15, and another two per cent said more than 20 products.

"It must be kept in mind that there are many Made-in-China products that do not have an Indian counterpart that offer similar or higher value-quality-uniqueness combinations.

"Similarly, many global manufacturers of gadgets and appliances have their factories in China producing for global demand and while such products may carry a global brand name, they are produced in China," the report said.

It added that during the pandemic in 2020 and in 2021, many Indian purchased pulse oximeters to measure their SPo2 levels and 90 per cent of these oximeters available in India were made in China.

"Majority Indian consumers who purchased made-in-China products did so because they are the cheapest available option and offer value for money," the report said.

It, however, added that 40 per cent of them also highlighted uniqueness and 38 per cent highlighted quality as a differentiator and "that is something the Government of India and Indian manufacturers and MSMEs must act upon".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Boycott China
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp