Fixed line internet service providers form new industry association

The association aims to focus on measures to increase fixed broadband internet connections across India by solving industry challenges.

Published: 15th June 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fixed line internet service providers have joined hands to form a new industry association.

The founding members of the new association, 'All India Fixed Internet Service Providers Association', include players like ACT Fibernet, Shyam Spectra, You Broadband, Microsense, D-Vois, Vizag Broadcasting Company, Pioneer Elabs, Mithril Telecommunications, Bell Tele Services and BBNL.

"All the leading fixed line Internet Service Providers of India have come together to form a new industry body 'All India Fixed Internet Service Providers Association (AIFISPA)' to represent the interests of the fixed line internet service providers industry effectively," a release said on Tuesday.

The association aims to focus on measures to increase fixed broadband internet connections across India by solving industry challenges.

It would strive to foster healthy competition and innovation in the sector and drive the industry towards a robust growth trajectory.

AIFISPA will engage with and assist government organisations and policymakers, including Department of Telecommunications (DOT), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and various state governments, to unleash the full potential of 'Digital India', as per the release.

Broadband data consumption has surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fixed line broadband players have enabled entire industries to seamlessly migrate to a work from home setup, keeping the wheels of the economy running.

School from home, tele medicine, video conferencing, entertainment via streaming are all some of the other ways in which fixed broadband players have really supported and enabled everyday lives through this pandemic," the release said.

The association also said the industry is geared up to play a critical role in building a 'Digital India' and support initiatives to enhance fiber optic infrastructure across the country.

