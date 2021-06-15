STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huawei asks regulator, customers from India to jointly work on improving network security

Published: 15th June 2021 06:33 PM

Huawei

Chinese technology firm Huawei in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Tuesday invited regulators, customers and partners from India to access its global cyber security centre and jointly work with it on improving network security.

Huawei opened the new Global Cyber Security and Privacy Protection Transparency Center in Dongguan, China to address rise in new cyber security risks with increase in adoption of digital interface of public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Huawei India CEO David Li said that the new centre is a result of the company's regular engagement, joint research and innovation with our customers, partners, regulators, and standards organizations around the world.

"It is designed to support stakeholders from around the world by demonstrating solutions, sharing experiences and facilitating communications. The centre is equipped with the best tools, testing environments, and experts.

"We welcome regulators, customers and partners from India to join us at the centre to discuss, evaluate and jointly work for improvement of product and network security across the industry," Li said in a statement.

Several governments have barred Huawei from participating in the 5G roll out on grounds of cyber security threat.

The company, however, has called for open scrutiny of the system based on global standards and even offered to share source code of the telecom gears.

Huawei rotating chairman Ken Hu last week said governments, standards organizations, and technology providers need to work closer together to develop a unified understanding of cyber security challenges.

