SAIL trade unions call strike on June 30 over 'delay' in wage revision

The decision could affect the company's production and mining activities on that day as about two-lakh permanent and contractual workers are expected to join the cease work.

Published: 15th June 2021

By PTI

KOLKATA: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) employees have called for a strike on June 30 to press for their wage revision demand, trade union leaders claimed on Tuesday.

The decision could affect the company's production and mining activities on that day as about two-lakh permanent and contractual workers are expected to join the cease work, they said.

Workers of another state-run steel company Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) Ltd will also join the day-long strike, the union leaders said.

The strike will be across plants and mining operations, and almost all the trade unions under the National Joint Committee for the Steel Industry (NJCS) will participate, they said.

"All members of the National Joint Committee for the Steel Industry reached consensus to go for a joint trade union action, including 24 hours strike on June 30 in SAIL and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd," Steel, Metal and Engineering Workers Federation of India (SMEFI)- HMS general secretary and core group member of NJCS Sanjay S Vadahavkar said.

Following the failure of wage negotiation, all the trade unions have united to carry out a protest programme, including the one day strike, CITU national general secretary and Steel Workers' Federation of India president Tapan Kumar Sen told PTI.

"Workers of all plants and mines will join the June 30 strike," he said.

The decision to "dissolve" Steel Authority of India's raw material division headquarters in Kolkata has also irked the Trinamool Congress-backed union, the leaders claimed.

Sources had told PTI on June 12 that the company's board has decided to "dissolve the RMD and transfer control of its mines to Rourkela Steel Plant (Odisha) and Bokaro Steel Plant (Jharkhand) depending on their location".

Trade union sources said the TMC-backed union will also join the strike for the first time.

SAIL management could not be reached for comments.

The steel major has plants at Rourkela, Durgapur, Bhilai, Bokaro, Burnpur, and about 20 coal and iron ore mines.

The company had sold close to 15 million tonnes of steel in the 2020-21 fiscal and registered a net profit of Rs 3,444 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year.

It had also reduced debt by Rs 16,000 crore in FY21.

