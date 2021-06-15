STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siemens to supply digitalised switchgear to 3 steel makers

Published: 15th June 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Siemens

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Siemens on Tuesday said it will supply advanced power transmission equipment with integrated digital technologies to Icon Steel, Geetai Steels and Gajkesari Steels & Alloys.

The installation includes 11 bays of state-of-the-art 132 kilovolts (kV) gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), which have a modular design and will enable increased efficiency, reduced operational costs and ensure safe operations even under extreme environmental conditions, the company said in a statement.

Siemens Limited will deliver advanced power transmission equipment with integrated digital technologies to steel manufacturers from the Jalna MIDC belt, Maharashtra, namely, Icon Steel, Geetai Steels and Gajkesari Steels & Alloys, the statement said.

The gas-insulated switchgear will be designed as Sensgear devices, the first of its kind digitalised substation products that offer valuable data analytics applications for the transmission industry, manufactured at Siemens' Aurangabad Factory and based on digitalisation solution from Siemens globally.

Sensgear devices have a smart and robust IoT gateway securely transmitting the minimum amount of required information to a cloud-based storage and visualisation platform, providing operators with a comprehensive and quick overview of their assets.

Through the fast and efficient collection, analysis and usage of mass data produced by the gas-insulated switchgear in real-time, asset-related decisions will be facilitated, resulting in improved performance and optimised operations.

"We are committed to drive the energy transition to enable more sustainable, reliable and productive ecosystems through our technologies.

With enhanced data analytics, Sensgear devices will help our customers improve efficiency and sustainability of assets and operations," Gerd Deusser, Executive Vice President and Head, Energy, Siemens Limited, said.

Siemens focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems.

It offers broad expertise across the entire energy value chain, along with a comprehensive portfolio for utilities, independent power producers, transmission system operators, the oil and gas industry, and other energy-intensive industries.

Siemens Limited is the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India.

As of September 30, 2020, Siemens Limited had revenue from continuing operations of Rs 9,581 crore and 9,258 employees.

