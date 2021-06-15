STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

UST adds over 500 at Hyderabad facility amid pandemic; to hire 1,000 more

Founded by the Keralite-turned American businessman G A Menon in 1999 in California, UST is present in 25 countries and employs over 26,000 across 35 offices.

Published: 15th June 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

jobs_offices_employment

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Despite the pandemic-induced work from home, leading digital transformation solutions provider UST is raising headcount at its Hyderabad centre, which has now crossed 1,000, which will be doubled by 2023.

"We have crossed the 1,000 associates mark at our Hyderabad centre and plan to double the headcount by adding 1,000 more associates for the Hyderabad centre by the end of 2023," the Thiruvananthapuram and California-registered UST said in a statement.

Founded by the Keralite-turned American businessman G A Menon in 1999 in California, UST is present in 25 countries and employs over 26,000 across 35 offices.

Of the total headcount, over 15,000 are in India with the largest being at the Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram where it houses over 6,000 and Benguluru hosting another 4,500.

With over USD 1 billion in annual revenue in 2019, UST is a global provider of digital technology and transformation, IT services and solutions.

UST opened the Hyderabad center, spread across 35,000 sq ft, in November 2018 with a team of 250.

However, since the pandemic-induced work from home began early 2020, the company has on-boarded more than 500 employees for the centre.

Its Head of Hyderabad centre Harilal Neelakantan said, "We will continue to hire rapidly and also expand the facility once the pandemic ebbs and our associates return to the office.

Over the next 12-18 months, the centre will add more people for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, retail, and manufacturing."

The company will also hire professionals who are full-stack developers, and automation engineers.

With 26,000 employees across 25 countries, UST is a fast-growing organisation providing advanced digital transformation services, products and platforms to large global companies.

In India, apart from Hyderabad, it has dedicated delivery centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur and Delhi-NCR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UST Hyderabad
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp