STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DPIIT notifies 74 per cent FDI cap in insurance sector under automatic route

According to a press note issued by the department, the decision will take effect from the date of FEMA notification.

Published: 16th June 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Insurance

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has notified the government's decision to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector under the automatic route to 75 per cent from 49 per cent earlier.

According to a press note issued by the department, the decision will take effect from the date of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) notification. The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by Parliament in March.

The Bill amended the Insurance Act, 1938. FDI in the insurance sector was increased from 26 per cent to 49 per cent in 2015. The announcement for hiking the FDI limit was made in the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.

The new arrangement is expected to benefit 23 private life insurers, 21 private non-life insurers and seven specialised private health insurance companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DPIIT FDI Insurance sector
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp