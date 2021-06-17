STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel on energy efficiency, low carbon tech to be set up: RK Singh

Power and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said a concerted push for renewables is already underway and a detailed action plan will be developed to identify potential areas.

Published: 17th June 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 12:29 PM

Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh

Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Power and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh has said that a committee will be set up having members from all relevant Ministries for implementation of the Roadmap on Energy Efficiency and low carbon technologies.

Singh chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of various energy efficiency programmes and the preparedness for Climate Change Actions in the country through video conferencing on Wednesday, a power ministry statement said.

The purpose of this high-level meeting was to discuss activities in the field of energy efficiency across all sectors of the economy with the objective of reducing CO2 emissions.

The minister said a concerted push for renewables is already underway and a detailed action plan will be developed to identify potential areas.

He said that a committee/group will be set up having members from all relevant Ministries for implementation of the Roadmap on Energy Efficiency and low carbon technologies.

Singh directed to keep focus on sectors with highest emissions intensity such as Transport, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Power plants.

He also discussed the activities defined under the Mission document  ROSHANEE  which has been developed for implementing a series of Energy Conservation schemes across the country.

He advised the Ministries to take appropriate measures on the demand-side initiatives to ensure that the wastage of energy is minimized and said that the deployment of low carbon technologies need to be taken up on a massive scale, especially in the MSMEs, where it is highly essential.

He instructed all the departments that Electric Mobility also should be more aggressively pushed.

Singh, stressed that for better implementation of all energy efficiency schemes, the institutional mechanism in Bureau of Energy Efficiency, CPSU under Ministry of Power would be strengthened.

Secretary Ministry of Power, Alok Kumar highlighted that the cooling sector, cold storage and cooking are key areas to focus on for successfully achieving our targets for CO2 emission reduction.

He also discussed possibilities of exploring the shift of Goods movement from Road Transport to Railways.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has developed two programs namely ROSHANEE and UNNATEE laying down the Sector wise action plan for the period 2021-2030, the statement said.

Mission ROSHANEE envisages various activities in the field of energy efficiency across all the sectors of the economy with the objective of reducing CO2 emissions by more than 550 million tonnes in the country by 2030 whereas UNNATEE is a working document, having short term and long-term action plans for lowering energy intensity.

