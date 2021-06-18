STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s raining 5G-enabled smartphones as Chinese companies dominate Indian market

So far this month, Chinese smartphone markers POCO, iQOO and OnePlus have launched 5G devices. And, more launches are lined up.

Published: 18th June 2021 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 08:53 AM

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With telecom service providers commencing field trials of fifth-generation (5G) broadband technology and a commercial launch expected anytime soon, smartphone makers are flooding the Indian market with 5G-enabled devices. 

On June 24, Realme will launch its Narzo 30 5G smartphone, while Vivo is gearing up launch V21e 5G though the date is yet to be firmed up. 

Separately, Samsung is also planning to bring its Galaxy F22 5G device here in the near future. 

According to analysts, 5G phones are becoming popular in India despite unavailability of the network because it gives consumers the freedom to be future ready.

Also, prices 5G have come down in par with 4G devices and there is a general perception that 5G devices are more advanced in technology and performance.  

Research firm International Data Corporation estimates the share of 5G-enabled phones, out of total smartphone sales, will touch 20-25% this year.

According to a joint report by Realme and Counterpoint Research, the share of 5G smartphone sales reached 7% in the March quarter and is likely to hit 21% for the full year.

As far as the 5G rollout is concerned, India’s two leading telecom operators - Bharti Airtel and Jio - have started 5G network trails.

Airtel on Monday demonstrated a throughput of over 1 GBPS on the telecom operator’s live 5G trial network in Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub while Reliance jio has commenced field testing of 5G network across four circles in the country.

There are wide speculations that Jio will make announcements on 5G on June 24th during its Annual General Meeting (AGM). 

Google’s affordable smartphone to hit India later this year

BENGALURU: Google’s affordable smartphone, which it is manufacturing in partnership with Reliance Industries and various other indigenous firms, will hit the Indian market later this year. Confirming this, the tech giant’s country head and V-P Sanjay Gupta told TNIE that production is in full swing and that language will be a key enabler.

“We are committed to our partnerships with Indian companies for making these accessible smartphones,” Gupta said.

Entry-level smartphones in India are currently priced at Rs 7,000 in India, where 54% of the population still uses feature phones, especially among semi-urban and rural areas, as per official estimates.

Google’s $10 billion India digitisation fund, announced by Pichai last year, included a $4.5 billion investment in Reliance Jio platforms, for picking a 7.73% stake in Jio platforms as well as local assembly of low-cost smartphones in the underpenetrated market.

According to industry sources, the smartphones will cost Rs 4,000-5,000 and may also involve incurring subsidies by manufacturers.

Under the Production Linked Incentive scheme, the government offers incentives in the range of 4-6% to companies that manufacture mobile phones, electronic components in the country, and has already roped in over a dozen domestic/global firms to scale up their infrastructure in India including tech giants like Samsung and Apple’s three contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron

