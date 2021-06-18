STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OnePlus ropes in Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador for wearables

The association will include a 360-degree campaign and will be kickstarted by a OnePlus x Jasprit Bumrah digital film on OnePlus India YouTube and Instagram.

Published: 18th June 2021 02:35 PM

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Premium smartphone brand OnePlus on Friday said it has roped in cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as the brand ambassador for its wearables category.

"The partnership with Bumrah reiterates the brand philosophy of 'Never Settle' and the company's pursuit towards perfection.

For young India today, Bumrah represents a passion for a healthy, fit, and an active lifestyle while believing in constantly becoming better, a philosophy that truly resonates with what OnePlus stands for," a statement said.

The OnePlus wearables category includes the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Band.

"As a brand, OnePlus has always believed in challenging itself, constantly redefining standards and delivering on our promise to 'Never Settle.'

A disruptor throughout his career, we see these ideologies reflected in Jasprit, his grit and his determination," a OnePlus India spokesperson said.

The association will include a 360-degree campaign and will be kickstarted by a OnePlus x Jasprit Bumrah digital film on OnePlus India YouTube and Instagram, the statement said.

Bumrah - who is exclusively managed by the talent arm of RISE Worldwide - said: "It's really wonderful to see a young brand empower the tech landscape and rise to the challenge of delivering exactly what consumers want".

Premium, high-performing and comfortable, OnePlus's straightforward approach to its wearables ensures that it integrates with various lifestyles and brings users one step closer to meeting their daily needs and fitness goals, he said talking about the association.

 

