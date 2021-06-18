STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rupee snaps 8-day losing streak; settles 22 paise up at 73.86/USD

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 91.93, up 0.05 per cent.

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee on Friday broke its eight-session long losing streak and appreciated 22 paise to close at 73.86 against the US currency, taking cues from stronger Asian currencies and lower crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened lower at 74.10 per dollar from the previous close of 74.08.

It touched a low of 74.27 during the day following the weakness in local stocks later. The rupee bounced back in line with the broader equity markets and settled at 73.86 against the American currency.

The domestic currency had lost 128 paise in the last eight trading sessions till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 91.93, up 0.05 per cent.

"In the last couple of days, the rupee has seen risk on account of higher crude oil and the stronger dollar index. After falling for eight consecutive days, the rupee gained taking cues from stronger Asian currencies and lower crude oil prices.

"There was aggressive dollar selling from few foreign banks and IPO related inflows well supported Rupee," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further noted that near-term focus will remain on crude oil, dollar index and capital flows for the rupee trend.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 21.12 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 52,344.45, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 8.05 points or 0.05 per cent to 15,683.35.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.64 per cent to USD 72.61 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 879.73 crore, as per exchange data.

