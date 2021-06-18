WeWork India signs one-year pact with Tata Sky Broadband

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Co-working major WeWork India on Friday said it has signed one-year deal with Tata Sky Broadband to provide desks on demand for 250 employees of internet service provider.

Last year, WeWork launched its On-Demand Enterprise service where booking a space for a day was made possible across all its 35 centres in India at Rs 500 per day.

WeWork India said in a statement that Tata Sky Broadband has signed a one-year deal for its On-Demand Enterprise service.

Tata Sky will be paying as per the usage, it added.

Tata Sky Broadband has availed this service for its 250 employees who can choose to work from any of WeWork's 35 locations across six cities, it added.

WeWork has provided a personalised microsite accessible only to Tata Sky Broadband's employees.

This microsite will allow Tata Sky broadband employees to seamlessly book workspace, conference rooms, parking and other amenities across all centres.

WeWork entered into India in 2017.

WeWork India, owned by leading realty firm Embassy group, has 35 centres across NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Globally, WeWork has 828 locations in over 149 cities and 38 countries.