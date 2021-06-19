STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Passenger vehicle sales to bounce back to 75 per cent of normal monthly in June: Hyundai India

Domestic passenger vehicle sales had fallen to 25-28 per cent in May due to second COVID-19 wave and regional lockdowns. 

Published: 19th June 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Hyundai Motors

Hyundai Motors (File Photo | AP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales are expected to return to 75 per cent of normal monthly sales in June 2021, says India's second largest carmaker Hyundai India (HMIL). The same had fallen to 25-28 per cent in May due to second COVID-19 wave and regional lockdowns. 

"The industry may register total sales of 2 lakh units in June against 2.7 lakh in a normal month. This is a big improvement from May as 15 per cent of the market is still under lockdown," said Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing at HMIL.

According to SIAM data, domestic PV sales stood at around 88,000 in May 2021. Preference for personal mobility has become significant during COVID-19 times, Garg said. Vaccination drive and economy growth forecast will also drive sales, he added. 

However, rising fuel prices, global supply chain disruption and fear of 3rd wave remains a big concern for the industry. "Rising fuel prices is a very important important concern for buyers and us. It has an inversely proportional relation with auto sales. We are not happy with this trend," he said, adding that semi-conductors shortage issue remains a global concern and like everyone they also remain impacted. 

The company said they are working to bring down waiting period for their SUVs. However, customers still have to wait 4-5 months for Creta and 2 months for Venue. Hyundai on Friday expanded its SUV range by launching Alcaraz at a starting price of Rs 16.3 lakh that goes up to Rs 19.99 lakh. The new vehicle will compete against the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

Hyundai currently leads the SUV segment with a market share of 24-25%, up from 11% in 2015. The share of SUVs in the company’s overall sales stands at 44-45%, up from 9% in 2015 and 33% in 2019. 

"We expect this contribution to increase to 50% going ahead with the launch of Alcazar. There exists a niche area in the market which we would be able to cater to with the model," said Garg. Hyundai claims the six-seven seater model has received 4,000 bookings over the past 10 days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyundai Passenger vehicle PV sales Car sales COVID19
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp