STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yamaha launches its first retro design bike FZ-X at Rs 1.17 lakhs

The new FZ-X is powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can produce 12.2 bhp of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque.

Published: 19th June 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Yamaha FZ-X bike

Yamaha FZ-X bike

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha on Friday launched the new FZ-X in India at Rs 1,16,800; and with bluetooth it will cost Rs 1,19,800. This is the third model from Yamaha on the FZ platform but a first with retro designing in the leisure riding category, a segment that is dominated by Royal Enfield. 

The new FZ-X gets the same engine as the FZ-FI motorcycle. It is powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can produce 12.2 bhp of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The engine is mater to a five-speed gearbox.

"It is introduced to cater to a larger group of customers that want to Ride Free and enjoy Yamaha’’s leading technology, performance, and style, without compromising on the comfort required for daily commute...Going forward, we will continue to offer more such exciting products and experiences to our customers in India," said Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara.

Yamaha also unveiled the Fascino 125 Fi hybrid scooter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamaha FZ X bike Yamaha FZ X bike
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp