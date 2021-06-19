Yamaha launches its first retro design bike FZ-X at Rs 1.17 lakhs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha on Friday launched the new FZ-X in India at Rs 1,16,800; and with bluetooth it will cost Rs 1,19,800. This is the third model from Yamaha on the FZ platform but a first with retro designing in the leisure riding category, a segment that is dominated by Royal Enfield.

The new FZ-X gets the same engine as the FZ-FI motorcycle. It is powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can produce 12.2 bhp of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The engine is mater to a five-speed gearbox.

"It is introduced to cater to a larger group of customers that want to Ride Free and enjoy Yamaha’’s leading technology, performance, and style, without compromising on the comfort required for daily commute...Going forward, we will continue to offer more such exciting products and experiences to our customers in India," said Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara.

Yamaha also unveiled the Fascino 125 Fi hybrid scooter.