STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Domino's partners with Virender Sehwag's Foundation to deliver free meals to COVID patients

Through this partnership, around 21,000 home-cooked meals have been delivered last month.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, corona warriors

A cyclist paddles infront of a graffiti which is dedicated to corona warriors in New Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jubilant FoodWorks, the master franchisee of Domino's Pizza, on Monday said it has partnered with cricketer Virender Sehwag's Foundation as a delivery partner to provide free meals to COVID-19 patients in Delhi-NCR.

Under this initiative, Domino's Safe Delivery Experts (SDE) are facilitating the Zero Contact Delivery of homemade food prepared and packaged by Virender Sehwag Foundation to COVID patients at home and in COVID care centres, JFL said in a statement.

Through this partnership, around 21,000 home-cooked meals have been delivered last month.

ALSO READ | Fighting pandemic: Kanpur turns saviour to minor sisters orphaned by COVID

"We have engaged our fleet of delivery executives to double up as carriers to provide fresh home-cooked healthy food to people battling COVID, safely and hygienically using our Zero Contact Delivery," a Jubilant FoodWorks spokesperson said.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), part of Jubilant Bhartia Group, is India's largest food service company operating 1,360 restaurants of Domino's Pizza in 293 cities.

Besides, it also has franchise rights of Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and for Popeyes, an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast-food restaurants in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domino's Pizza Jubilant FoodWorks Virender Sehwag Foundation
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp