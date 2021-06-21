STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Facebook rolls out 'live audio', podcasts in US

The launch follows a wave of interest in audio-based social networks and growth in Clubhouse, which drew some 10 million users since launching last year.

Published: 21st June 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone

The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Facebook on Monday began rolling out its service for people seeking audio-based connections in a direct challenge to the upstart social platform Clubhouse.

The "live audio rooms" will enable users of the social media giant to listen to, and sometimes participate in, conversations led by celebrities and "influencers" or create a fundraiser on the platform.

The new audio features "enable you to discover, listen in on and join live conversations with public figures, experts and others about topics you're interested in," said Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app, in a blog post.

"Public figures can invite friends, followers, verified public figures, or any listeners in the room to be a speaker. The host can invite speakers in advance or during the conversation. There can be up to 50 speakers, and there's no limit to the number of listeners."

Facebook has tapped a number of celebrities for its audio launch including rapper D Smoke, wellness guru Dr. Jess and civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson.

The launch follows a wave of interest in audio-based social networks and growth in Clubhouse, which drew some 10 million users since launching last year.

Twitter and Spotify have also made moves into live audio services.

Facebook separately said it would begin offering podcasts in the US, available directly in the Facebook app, including offerings from culture critic Joe Budden and internet influencer Jac Vanek, among others.

The move comes with Facebook and other US tech giants under heightened scrutiny for their growing dominance of key economic sectors and a legislative push which could lead to the breakup of some of the giants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook live audio rooms Clubhouse Facebook podcasts
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp