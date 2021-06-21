STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nissan India starts exports of SUV Magnite to Indonesia, South Africa, Nepal

Published: 21st June 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

The Nissan logo is displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo

The Nissan logo is displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nissan India on Monday said it has commenced exports of its recently launched sub-compact SUV Magnite to Indonesia, South Africa and Nepal, and produced 1,200 units for the overseas markets till May.

The Japanese auto major had rolled out Magnite in the Indian market in December last year.

Built on the philosophy of 'Make in India, Make for the World', the B-segment sports utility vehicle is being produced at the Chennai-based Renault Nissan Automotive facility.

The carmaker, in a statement, said it has produced over 15,010 units of the Magnite till May, including 1,220 units for exports to Indonesia, South Africa and Nepal.

Nissan India announces the exports of the all-new Nissan Magnite to Indonesia, South Africa and Nepal.

Since its launch, the company has produced 15,010 sub-compact SUVs (till May-end 2021), including 13,790 for India and 1,220 for exports, the company said in the statement.

The new vehicle has replicated its Indian success in the Nepalese market by achieving over 760 bookings within the first 30 days of its launch in February in a market that has monthly passenger vehicle sales of 1,580 units, it said.

"Having already made a mark in the Indian market, with its impeccable design and the latest technology, the all-new Nissan Magnite is driving excitement amongst customers on a global scale.

"Built on the philosophy of 'Make in India, Make for the World', the all-new Nissan Magnite will explore more export markets after the overwhelming customer response it has received in the Nepal market," said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

The company is confident that the game changer SUV will strengthen the exports as part of Nissan NEXT transformation plan for its sustainable growth, he added.

With the introduction of the third shift in its manufacturing process earlier this year, along with over 1,000 new hires across the manufacturing plant, Nissan India said it has been able to meet growing demand in the Indian and export markets.

