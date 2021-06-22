STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

After Rajasthan, diesel prices cross Rs 100-per-litre mark in Odisha

Oil companies revise petrol and diesel rates daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Published: 22nd June 2021 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel hike, fuel, petrol bunk

Representational Image. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After Rajasthan, diesel prices have crossed Rs 100-per-litre mark in Odisha after fuel prices were hiked again.

According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers., the price of petrol was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise,

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 97.50 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 88.23 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

And, for this reason, first petrol and now diesel have crossed Rs 100 a litre mark at several places.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, had crossed Rs 100 mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan earlier this month.

Now, they have crossed the same mark in Malkangiri (Rs 101.12 per litre) and Koraput (Rs 100.46 a litre) in Odisha.

Petrol has already crossed Rs 100 mark in nine states and Union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, and Ladakh.

Among metro cities, petrol is already above Rs 100 in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 103.63 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 95.72.

The hike on Tuesday was the 28th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In 28 hikes, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 7.10 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.50 a litre.

Oil companies revise petrol and diesel rates daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have firmed up in recent weeks in anticipation of demand recovery following the rollout of vaccination programme by various countries.

Brent crude on Tuesday neared USD 75 per barrel mark, the first time since April 2019.

Also, the rupee has weakened against the US dollar, making imports costlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha diesel prices Diesel price hike
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp