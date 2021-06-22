STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get SEBI nod for IPO

SEBI's observation is very necessary for any company to launch an initial public offer, follow-on public offer and rights issue.

Published: 22nd June 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three companies -- Clean Science and Technology, Shriram Properties and GR Infraprojects -- have received markets regulator SEBI's to raise funds through initial public offers (IPOs).

The three firms had filed their preliminary papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in April. Clean Science and Technology, Shriram Properties and GR Infraprojects have obtained Sebi's observations on June 12, June 15 and June 16 respectively, according to an update with Sebi.

SEBI's observation is very necessary for any company to launch an initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue. Speciality chemical manufacturer Clean Science and Technology plans to raise Rs 1,400 crore through its initial share sale.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing promoters and other shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus. Those offering shares in the OFS include Anantroop Financial Advisory Services, Ashok Ramnarayan Boob, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob, Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi, and Parth Ashok Maheshwari.

Clean Science Technology manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and FMCG chemicals. Its products are used as key starting level materials, as inhibitors, or as additives, by customers, for products.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties proposes to raise up to Rs 800 crore through IPO. Out of the total IPO size, it plans to raise Rs 250 crore through fresh issue of equity shares and Rs 550 crore through offer for sale.

Shriram Properties has proposed partial exits to its four existing investors --TPG Capital, Tata Capital, Walton Street Capital and Starwood Capital -- which hold around 58 per cent stake in the company. In offer for sale, each of the selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds from the offer for sale in proportion of the shares offered by them.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. Shriram Properties proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment and/ or pre-payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

The company has a major presence in South India. It has completed various real estate projects and many projects are under construction. GR Infraprojects plans to raise Rs 800-1,000 crore through an initial share sale, according to merchant banking sources.

The public issue will be a complete OFS of 1,15,08,704 equity shares by promoter and investor selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus. The offer includes an employee reservation portion as well.

Those offering shares in the OFS include Lokesh Builders, Jasamrit Premises, Jasamrit Fashions, Jasamrit Creations, Jasamrit Construction and India Business Excellence Fund.

Udaipur-based GR Infraprojects is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in the design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India.

It has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector. The equity shares of these companies are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Shriram Properties GR Infraprojects Clean Science and Technology
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp