STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Grofers announces 33 per cent hike for tech team, ESOPs

The company was reportedly valued at $644 million in a Series F funding round led by a US-based asset management company Euler Firm.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Grofers Logo

Grofers Logo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online grocery start-up Grofers has announced a 33 per cent hike in the annual salaries of its technology team and Employee Stock Ownesrhip Plans for its workforce in order to engage talent. Grofers co- founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said in a blog that as the company has secured its next round of funding, it is looking to invest more into technology infrastructure by engaging quality talent.

Dhindsa acknowledged that his firm is sub-par at compensating their technology staff compared to the peer firms, which resulted in failing to retain top talent. “This month onwards, we are going to correct this, so that we can take our first step towards being a true tech company. The entire tech team gets a no-ifs-and-buts 33 per cent increase in salary starting July (i.e. if your annual salary was Rs 30 lakh, it will now be Rs 40 lakh). Depending on how much impact each of you have created over the last year, there will also be a hefty ESOP allocation coming your way which will be communicated to you in the next few weeks,” the Grofers CEO said. 

The company was reportedly valued at $644 million in a Series F funding round led by a US-based asset management company Euler Firm. Grofers , according to sources privy to the matter, has also been eyeing overseas listing through merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).“We will only succeed as an organisation if we invest heavily in tech. Our DNA needs to evolve..,” Dhindsa wrote. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
grofers
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp