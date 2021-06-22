STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies over 350 points to hit record intra-day high above 52900-mark

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by M&M, L&T, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC twins.

Published: 22nd June 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 350 points to scale a fresh intra-day record in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank, amid a positive trend in global equities.

After touching a lifetime intra-day peak of 52,957.13, the 30-share BSE index was trading 374.92 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 52,949.38 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 115.05 points or 0.73 per cent to 15,861.55.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by M&M, L&T, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC twins. On the other hand, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance were the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex ended 230.01 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 52,574.46. Similarly, the Nifty advanced 63.15 points or 0.40 per cent to 15,746.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,244.71 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data. According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be good as of now following firm global cues.

Modi noted that US stocks finished sharply higher with Dow and S&P 500 recording 1.4-1.8 per cent gains as investors focused on strengthening of the US economy and strong corporate earnings. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Further, India's daily caseload falling below 60,000 and ramp-up in vaccination programmes offer comfort, Modi said, adding that expectations of sharp improvement in high frequency key economic indicators from the current month supported by ease of business curbs in various states should continue to offer support to corporate earnings.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.35 per cent higher at USD 75.16 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE SENSEX NSE Nifty share market
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp