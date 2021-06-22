STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Will bring Mi 11 Lite 5G model in India after 5G network roll-out: Xiaomi

The company also unveiled a smartwatch with oxygen saturation level monitoring feature ,Mi Watch Revolve Active, for Rs 9,999 per unit.

Published: 22nd June 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chinese smart devices company Xiaomi will bring the 5G variant of its lightest and slimmest smartphone M11 Lite after 5G network is available in the country or it gets sufficient demand for the handset, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.

The company unveiled two 4G models of Mi 11 Lite each weighing 157 gram for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 which will go on sale on Mi website, Flipkart and authorised retail partner from June 25.

"In India, we are bringing the 4G variant first. It does not mean that we cannot bring the 5G variant to India."

"We will be more than happy to bring the 5G variant as and when the 5G network rolls out or we get sufficient demand for the 5G variant here in India," Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain said while announcing the launch.

He claimed that Xiaomi has been the top smartphone brand for almost 4 years with almost 30 per cent market share in the last quarter.

The Mi 11X series smartphones crossed sales of over Rs 300 crore within 45 days of its launch, he said.

"This year, we launched the Mi 11 series. Just a few weeks ago, we launched Mi11 Ultra with the biggest camera sensor in the world. Mi 11x and Mi 11 x Pro."

"I am happy to share that the Mi11 X series has done business worth Rs 300 crore in just a few weeks of launch," Jain said.

The company also unveiled a smartwatch with oxygen saturation level monitoring feature ,Mi Watch Revolve Active, for Rs 9,999 per unit.

It will go on sale from June 25 on Mi website, Amazon and other authorised retail channels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xiaomi M11 Lite 5G Network
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp