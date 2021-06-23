STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toyota joins hands with ACMA to share best practices with auto component firms

The training programs will be conducted either at the TKM manufacturing plant or at the premises of the ACMA member companies.

Published: 23rd June 2021 02:52 PM

Toyota logo

Toyota logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with auto component industry body ACMA for sharing its best practices.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the automaker through its training arm Toyota Learning and Development India (TLDI) will share its best practices like people development and lean management principles with the industry members of ACMA.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) represents over 850 domestic manufacturers.

TKM will impart 131 training programs focusing on principles of lean manufacturing, automobile and electrified vehicle technologies, industrial safety, environmental management systems, quality and supply chain management and trades such as automobile welding, car painting, mechatronics, automation and robotics.



TKM will deploy trainers for the initiative who are certified by the Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), Japan and Toyota's Asia-Pacific Global Production Center (AP-GPC), Thailand.

"We are happy to share automakers know-how and contribute to the human development of the auto components industry.

"We are hopeful that our association with ACMA in facilitating skill-upgradation for the components manufacturers will go a long way in creating a sustainable, robust and future-ready automotive supply chain in the country," TKM Vice President (Human Resources and Services) G Shankara said in a statement.

ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta noted that the MoU between ACMA and TKM is a step in the right direction to prepare human resources for the future.

"It will not only benefit ACMA member companies but will also help India to become a world-class automotive manufacturing hub through the deployment of efficient, agile, and best-in-class practices," he added.

