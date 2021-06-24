Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10

By Online Desk

The world's cheapest smartphone is set to be launched in India shortly.

On Thursday, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the all-new JioPhone Next, developed in partnership with Google, will go on sale from September 10, Ganesh Chaturthi day.

"Our teams have optimised a special version of Android specifically for this phone. It is built for India and for users who will experience a smartphone for the first time," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said .

"At a time when so many aspects of our lives and work are moving online, it's even more important to make technology accessible and helpful for everyone. This goal is at the heart of our partnership with Reliance Jio," Pichai added.

The phone will be first sold in India and then taken to the rest of the world.

The launch of the phone comes at a time when Indians seem to be less interested in cheaper smartphones.

The Techcrunch website had quoted research firm Counterpoint as saying that sub-$100 smartphones accounted for just 12% of the Indian smartphone market - with demand falling from 18% in 2019 and 24% in 2018.

Sub-$50 smartphones were even less in demand, accounting for just 0.3% of the entire market in 2020, falling from 4.3% two years ago.

The price of JioPhone and other details are awaited...