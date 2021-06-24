STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian telecom standard body TSDSI submits 6G vision to UN body ITU Radiocommunication

Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India in its submission said it should be a technology that aids the development of a ubiquitous intelligent mobile connected society.

Published: 24th June 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian telecom standards body TSDSI on Wednesday said it has submitted a vision for 6G to UN body ITU Radiocommunication sector that finalises global standard for wireless communications.

Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI) in its submission said it should be a technology that aids the development of a ubiquitous intelligent mobile connected society, bridge the digital divide with affordability, support technologies for personalisation and localisation of services as well as focus on data protection management.

In a document "TSDSI submits 6G Vision to ITU-R", the body said that TSDSI is contributing towards the above IMT 2030 work. TSDSI said that as part of its 6G journey, it will "steer research in India to serve the above goals" and "continue engagement with global standard bodies for harmonisation of efforts".

South Korean technology giant Samsung on Tuesday claimed to have achieved 50 times faster speed in 6G research compared to 5G. A Samsung Electronics senior official during the company's presentation on new 5G transmission equipment, said it has achieved a speed of 5.23 gigabit per second (Gbps) on the 5G network.

According to a white paper from the company, Samsung expects that the completion of the 6G standard and its earliest commercialisation could be as early as 2028, while mass commercialisation may occur around 2030.

At present, India has only 4G network and yet to see the rollout of 5G services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSDSI Telecom 6G ITU Radiocommunication IMT 2030
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp