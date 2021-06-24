STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mastercard appoints Nikhil Sahni as Country Corporate Officer in India 

Sahni replaces Porush Singh, who will be relocating to Singapore and will assume a new role within the company, Mastercard said in a statement.

Published: 24th June 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mastercard appoints Nikhil Sahni as the new Division President, South Asia and Country Corporate Officer

Mastercard appoints Nikhil Sahni as the new Division President, South Asia and Country Corporate Officer (Photo | Twitter, AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global payments technology major Mastercard on Thursday announced the appointment of Nikhil Sahni as the new Division President, South Asia and Country Corporate Officer, India.

Sahni replaces Porush Singh, who will be relocating to Singapore and will assume a new role within the company, Mastercard said in a statement.

He will oversee Mastercard's operations, and position the company's extensive suite of products, solutions and services across the sub-continent, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan, in addition to India.

Nikhil has nearly 25 years of experience in strategy, investment banking, corporate, commercial, SME, retail, branch, and government banking.

Ari Sarker Co-President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard said Nikhil's extensive experience in India's financial services sector will be instrumental for Mastercard.

The company continues to strategically focus on providing the technology, infrastructure and innovation needed to build a vibrant digital payment ecosystem across South Asia, Sarkar said, adding his deep understanding of critical sectors such as agriculture and MSMEs will also be of tremendous benefit.

Prior to joining Mastercard, Sahni was Senior Group President, Agriculture, Government & MNC Banking and Knowledge Banking at Yes Bank.

He was part of Yes Bank's founding team, where he spent over 17 years managing various businesses and products, both at a regional and national level.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, he holds a degree in electrical engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mastercard Nikhil Sahni
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp